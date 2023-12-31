Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Dec 2023 11:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-30 23:31:00.0  )
Curtains down on Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2nd leg
Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar

VARANASI: India is a laboratory of cultural confluence to re-establish the age-old relations between historically important regions, Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar said on Saturday.

The minister made the comments at the valedictory ceremony of the second edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam which began on December 17.

“Our rich culture is a unique blend that preserves the traditions of our country while adapting to the rapid progress taking place across the world,” Sarkar said in his address.

DTNEXT Bureau

