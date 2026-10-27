Current climate pledges will cut emissions by just 6% by 2035, far off track: UN report

The report comes days after another UN report revealed that the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature target was now completely out of reach. It also stated that the best the world could do is restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degrees Celsius and try to pull it back.

The new report noted that most of the new NDCs are linked to long-term decarbonisation targets, which involve reaching net zero emissions between 2040 and 2070, with the majority for 2050.

Implementation of NDCs and these long-term targets would imply a best-estimate warming of 1.7-2.3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.