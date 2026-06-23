CUET-UG 2026 results out; candidates can download scorecards from official website

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.
In a post on X, the agency said, "The wait is over. CUET (UG) 2026 results are now available."
Candidates can check and download their results using their application number and password on the official website.
"Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials," it added.
The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.