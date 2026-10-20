Crop loss, daughter's medical fees drive Latur farmer to suicide

Before taking the extreme step at his farm in Borgaon village on Monday, Shankar Abanrao Kshirsagar posted the clip online, asking why he hadn't received government relief despite losing his soybean crop to a dry spell.

According to the police, Kshirsagar had cultivated soybean on his small piece of land, hoping for a good harvest. However, a prolonged break in rainfall reportedly damaged the crop.

One of his daughters is pursuing medical education, but her fees had reportedly not been waived despite an application, even as the government announced fee concessions for children of drought-affected farmers.

The financial burden arising from crop failure, outstanding loans and his daughter's educational expenses had reportedly left him distressed, assistant police inspector Bodhankar of Limbgaon police station said.