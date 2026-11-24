"It is the duty of the court to maintain balance between the two facets, i.e., right to speedy trial and the societal interest, by releasing a person on bail while he is involved in a series of offences and particularly when the bail order has been secured by making an incorrect statement before the high court," it said.

The apex court passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the complainant, who is the father of the deceased, challenging a January 2026 order of the high court granting bail to the accused.

The bench noted that the high court had granted bail on the grounds that the accused was in jail for over five years.

The complainant had argued that the high court ought to have considered all relevant aspects of the matter, including the criminal antecedents of the accused and particularly the fact that he was earlier convicted in an attempt to murder case.

The counsel appearing for the accused said he had mentioned his criminal antecedents in his bail application filed before the high court.

The top court noted that while preferring the bail petition before the high court, the accused made a statement at two places that he was not involved in any other case except the present one.

It said he had concealed his conviction in the previous case in which he was convicted and sentenced for attempting to take the life of the same person, who is the deceased in this case.

The bench said the present crime was committed while the accused was on bail in the case where he stood convicted for committing the offence of attempt to murder.

It said the high court ought not have released the accused on bail pending trial.

While allowing the appeal, the bench set aside the high court order and directed the accused to surrender before the court concerned within a week.