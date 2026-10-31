Crime Branch finds 45 questions in Kerala PSC exam to have been copied from online handbook

The case was registered on Friday based on a complaint registered by Rahul Raj, a resident of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, against unidentified Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) officials.

According to the FIR, the alleged irregularities include the inclusion of candidates who did not meet the prescribed physical standards and the addition of two courses as eligible qualifications, in addition to those specified in the recruitment notification, before the application deadline.

The FIR specifically alleges that 45 questions in the examination were copied verbatim from online study material platforms, including Scamveda Online Study Materials and Sanfoundry.com.

The alleged irregularities resulted in the selection of ineligible candidates from the rank list published on 2 September 2024, thereby depriving eligible candidates of employment opportunities, the FIR said.