Cricketer Ambati Rayudu throws political curveball, quits YSRCP

AMARAVATI: In a startling twist, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party faced a substantial setback as cricket sensation Ambati Rayudu, quit YSRCP a week after joining the party.

Taking to Twitter, Rayudu declared, "I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time."

The unexpected announcement has left YSRCP activists and fans in shock.

This has triggered speculation, leaving many questioning the sudden turn of events and eagerly anticipating the forthcoming details surrounding Rayudu's departure from the political landscape.

Rayudu was inducted into the party by the YRS Congress president and Andhra Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on December 28, 2023.

Deputy CM Narayanaswamy and MP Midhun Reddy were also present.

Rayudu announced his entry into politics in June of this year, and in the same month, he also had a meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the development of world-class sports infrastructure and education for the underprivileged.

Earlier in April, the former cricketer praised the Andhra CM in a social media post.

"Great speech ..our chief minister, @ysjagan garu.. everyone in the state has complete belief and trust in you sir.." Rayudu posted on X.

The Andhra boy has played 55 ODIs for India, where he scored 1694 runs with an average of 47.05. His best knock was an unbeaten 124 runs. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties in ODI cricket for India. He has also played six T20I matches for India and smashed 42 runs.

He is one of the most successful players in the league's history due to his immense success as a batter and his trophy count.