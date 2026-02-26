Crematorium: Supreme Court tells Isha to settle land row amicably

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed the order on a plea filed by a resident of Coimbatore on being aggrieved by the crematorium set up next to his house by the foundation.

"On our suggestion, the parties are agreeable to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement in terms whereof respondent No.13- Isha Foundation will offer a fair and reasonable market price for the petitioner's residential house to enable him to settle down at another place of his choice.

"We earnestly impressed upon the parties to pursue such a possibility and settle their disputes amicably," the bench said.

After advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner SN Subramanian, insisted that a mediator be appointed, the bench ordered, "In this regard, we request Justice B Rajendran, a former judge of the Madras High Court, to provide his services as a mediator between the parties."