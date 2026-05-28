'Creativity, innovation essential': Scholar Danino warns against fear in textbook writing after NCERT row

A Padma Shri awardee, French-born Indian scholar Danino was the chairperson of the curricular group tasked with drafting social science textbooks for the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Danino was one of the three NCERT academics, the other two being Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar, who were barred for life by the Supreme Court over a controversial chapter on judiciary in the Class 8 social science text book, before the top court modified its order and left it open to the Centre, states, Union territories, public universities and institutions to take an independent decision on the issue.