'Creamy layer' for reservation of OBCs cannot be decided solely on parental income: SC

A bench of justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan dismissed the appeals filed by the Union of India while upholding the decisions of the high courts of Delhi, Madras and Kerala which dealt with the eligibility of candidates claiming OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) benefit for Civil Services Examinations.

"Having regard to the peculiar facts of the present cases, the reasoning adopted by the High Court that treating similarly placed employees of private entities and PSUs differently from government employees and their wards, while deciding their entitlement to reservation, would amount to hostile discrimination, is certainly one that inspires the confidence of this court," the bench said.