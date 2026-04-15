Crane topples during Metro construction work in Mumbai; traffic hit

No casualties were reported, they said. The incident, however, led to traffic snarls in one of Mumbai's busiest business districts.

Traffic was diverted and efforts were underway to restore normal movement at the earliest, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am during the construction of the BKC Metro Line 2B station. While the crane toppled, a pre-cast beam also tilted during the incident, a MMRDA official said.