CPR objects to disproportionate cancellation of FCRA status by MHA

NEW DELHI: The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) addressed the cancellation of its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) status by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, describing the decision as "incomprehensible and disproportionate."

In a statement released on Wednesday, CPR said that it received notice of the FCRA status cancellation on January 10, 2024, with reasons cited that the institution found challenging and that questioned the fundamental functioning of a research institution.

"On 10th January 2024, CPR received a notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelling its FCRA status. The basis of this decision is incomprehensible and disproportionate, and some of the reasons given challenge the very basis of the functioning of a research institution," the statement mentioned.

"This includes the publication on our website of policy reports emanating from our research being equated with current affairs programming." Highlighting the legal recourse taken during the suspension, CPR stated that it sought and obtained interim redress from the Delhi High Court and intends to pursue all available avenues for recourse.

The statement further pointed that the FCRA status suspension and subsequent cancellation, initiated in February 2023 after an Income Tax survey in September 2022, have significantly impacted CPR's ability to function by restricting funding sources.

"This cancellation comes after a decision to suspend the FCRA status in February 2023. These actions followed an Income Tax "survey" that took place in September 2022. The actions have had a debilitating impact on the institution's ability to function by choking all sources of funding," it stated.

"This has undermined the institution's ability to pursue its well-established objective of producing high quality, globally recognised research on policy matters, which it has been recognised for over its 50 years of existence. During this time the institution has been home to some of the country's most distinguished academics, diplomats and policymakers," the statement added.

CPR emphasized its 50-year legacy of contributing to India's policy-making ecosystem and reiterated that it has always been in complete compliance with the law. The institution affirmed its cooperation throughout the process and expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved in alignment with constitutional values and guarantees.

"CPR is a 50-year-old institution that has a proud legacy of deep contributions to India's policy-making ecosystem, and over the past five decades has been home to many distinguished faculty, researchers and members of the board," the statement added.