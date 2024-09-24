CPI(M)'s Karat calls for 'collective leadership' in Yechury's absence

AGARTALA: Maintaining that CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's death was a severe loss for the Left movement in the country, senior party leader Prakash Karat on Tuesday called for a "collective leadership" to fill the void.

Karat, a politburo member of the CPI(M), was speaking at a programme in Agartala organised in memory of Yechury who passed away on September 12.

"Yechury, who had played a key role in forming the INDIA bloc to resist the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, had started work for the 24th party congress. His objective was to strengthen the party's own base as well as enhance the secular forces to prevent the BJP and RSS. His passing away is a severe loss not only for the party but also the Left movement in the country," he said.

The CPI(M)'s party congress is scheduled to be held in April next year.

Karat claimed, "The danger still persists before the country even though the BJP's strength suffered in the last Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc restricted the BJP in the elections but it is still in power."

Calling for a "collective leadership" in the absence of Yechury, Karat said efforts should be made to strengthen the party's own base for which Yechury worked till his last breath.

Former CM Manik Sarkar, who is also a politburo member, said the CPI(M) needs to make it a countable political force by connecting with the people.

"The country is facing a challenging time. There is an urgent need to intensify the Left movement to protect the Constitution," he added.