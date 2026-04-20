CPI(M)'s austere 'paperwallah' candidate in Kharagpur takes on TMC-BJP's political might on bicycle

"Initially, none of them took me seriously. But the scenario changed after they realised that I had started gaining acceptance among people through a sheer word-of-mouth campaign. The police offered me security, but I have politely turned it down. How can they cover me when all I have is a bicycle to move around in?" Roy said with a sheepish grin.

Roy maintained that his personal connect with voters was more effective than holding big shows and rallies.

"I met an elderly woman diagnosed with a terminal disease the other day who told me she would do one good deed before bidding goodbye to this world, and that is to vote for me. I was choked with emotion," Roy said.

In the Subhaspally area of Kharagpur town, Madhusudan, son of a railway employee and Rabindra Sangeet teacher, was greeted with endearment calls of 'Madhu' and 'Madhuda' by smiling residents, who he reached out to for votes at their homes or at their shops and establishments.

"I can't even directly tell them to vote for me. It's because I am shy. I just tell them to decide by judging what they see around them," he said, visibly uncomfortable before a camera when asked to oblige for a picture.