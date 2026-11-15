CPI(M) seeks judicial probe into alleged corruption in 200 MW power purchase

"This is a serious and dangerous development. All files related to the procurement should be made available to the public to ensure transparency," he said.

Govindan alleged that corruption had taken place in the deal as the procurement was carried out without following the prescribed legal procedures or obtaining the required approvals.

He also referred to differences between the electricity minister and the chief minister over the issue, which, he said, had become public.

Demanding a judicial inquiry, Govindan said the chief minister was also involved in the decision-making process and that an independent investigation was necessary to bring out the facts.

On the ongoing agitation by Lower Primary School Teacher (LPST) rank holders, Govindan demanded urgent government intervention, particularly in view of the deteriorating health condition of S Valarmathi, who has been leading the protest.

"An urgent intervention is needed to resolve the issue. The government cannot remain indifferent when the health condition of a person leading an indefinite hunger strike has deteriorated," he said.