CPI(M) attacks BJP over electoral bonds, terms it as 'notorious corruption'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday made a scathing attack against the BJP and the Congress over the electoral bonds issue, saying that it has become one of the most "notorious corruption" cases the country has ever seen.

The Left party said that the BJP would never have thought that the details of those who bought their electoral bonds would come out and accused them of accepting funds from black money holders and looters in the name of bonds.

Addressing a press conference here, party state secretary M V Govindan hailed the strong stand taken by the Supreme Court that the people of the country have the right to know who bought the electoral bonds of political parties.

He alleged that the whopping Rs 8,251 crore, received by the BJP via electoral bonds, was amassed by threatening people and institutions using the power of the party-led government at the Centre.

Even the Congress party, which does not head the government at the Centre, received Rs 1,952 crore in this regard, he pointed out, detailing the figures.

"While political parties including the Congress raised money as part of the electoral bonds, the CPI(M) and the Left parties alone had taken a different stand," Govindan said.

Stating that the Marxist party had been against electoral bonds since the beginning, he said they not only accepted even a single rupee as part of it but also approached the Supreme Court against it.

When the figures and details regarding the electoral bonds came out, the country considered it an issue that amounted to destroying its fundamental democratic outlook, he further said.

"It has become one of the most notorious cases the country has ever witnessed," he said.

The Marxist leader also criticised the BJP-led government over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the "anti-democratic act" has brought disgrace to the country.

When asked about a complaint reportedly lodged by the BJP against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his speeches against the CAA, the CPI(M) state secretary said let them go ahead with the complaint, and "we are not scared about it.".

He also stressed that the CAA was intended to pave the way for turning India into a fascist country in the future, and the Marxist Party would continue to talk to people about it.