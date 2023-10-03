CPI(M) alleges misuse of agencies over raids

KOLKATA: West Bengal CPI-M secretary Mohd Salim Tuesday alleged ''misuse of agencies'' and police ''high handedness'' in raids in Delhi on journalists linked with online portal NewsClick.



The CPI-M joined Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party as well as Press Club of India in criticising the Centre for the action.

''Misuse of agencies and high handedness of Delhi Police on the one hand and callousness and lackadaisical attitude towards thieves in West Bengal by the same central agencies speak a lot about misuse of agencies by the BJP government,'' Salim, a CPI-M Politburo member said in the party's social media handle. Delhi Police special cell Tuesday searched 30 locations connected to the online news portal and its scribes in a case filed under the anti0-terror UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda. The special cell is now continuing the searches on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency, officials said.

The special cell has registered a new case under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and started an investigation, they said in Delhi.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in Bhubaneswar that probe agencies in the country are independent and work in accordance with law.