CPI welcomes renaming of Kerala, calls it 'intrinsic to the Malayalam'

In a statement, the CPI said the decision represented the "culmination of a longstanding and democratic demand of the people of Kerala, rooted in the state's linguistic heritage and collective self-respect."

"The name Keralam is intrinsic to the Malayalam language and reflects the civilisational continuity and cultural identity of the region. Correcting this colonial-era anglicisation is an affirmation of India's multilingual and federal character," the Left party said.

It said the Kerala Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in June 2024, urging the Union Government to effect this change.