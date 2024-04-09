Begin typing your search...

CPI urges ECI to take action against BJP's Sivaganga candidate in connection with swindling depositors money

Pointing out that Devanathan, the CMD of the firm, is also a BJP candidate, he said that the Prime Minister campaigns for him and is seen sharing the dais with him.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|9 April 2024 2:45 PM GMT
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan 

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has written to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking action against BJP's Sivaganga candidate T Devanathan for allegedly swindling of depositors' money from the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Ltd for which he is a chairman and managing director.

"The finance company is reportedly denying payment of interest accrued on their deposits and refusing to close and pay the proceeds of their deposits. As per the media reports nearly 150 cheques issued by the firms have been dishonoured for want of funds in the firm's bank account. More than 5000 people, mostly government employees and retired people have deposited Rs 535 crore in the firm, " he wrote in a complaint.

"This has intensified the apprehensions and suspicion of the depositors if he would use his political influence to escape charges of culpability. These are genuine alarms, " he said.

He demanded the ECI initiate an appropriate investigation and subsequent action against the candidate Devanathan.

DTNEXT Bureau

