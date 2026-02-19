Courts across India receive bomb threats; all found hoax

CHENNAI: After airlines and schools, now mass hoax bomb threats have targeted courts across the country, including the Madras High Court. Similar threats were received by several across the country, and also the Punjab secretariat.
The principle bench of the High Court in Chennai and the circuit bench in Madurai received the bomb threat via email on Wednesday, triggering heightened security and extensive searches across the court premises.
An email sent was received by the Registrar of the High Court, claiming that two RDX bombs filled with cyanide would explode at 1 pm.
After a thorough inspection, officials confirmed that no explosives were found and that the threat was a hoax. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email.
Similarly, the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court received a bomb threat email on Thursday, prompting evacuation of the premises and a thorough search by the authorities, police said. However, nothing suspicious was found, they said.
The threat came ahead of the proposed visit of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who is scheduled to inaugurate a seminar in Jaipur on Friday.
The Dehradun district court received a bomb threat e-mail, prompting a thorough search of the premises, police said. No suspicious material was found during the search, and the threat received on Wednesday was subsequently declared a hoax, they added.
On Wednesday, two court complexes in Telangana received separate bomb threats.
The CBI court in Hyderabad’s Nampally received an email claiming that RDX IEDs had been planted in the judge’s chamber and court premises and would detonate when individuals carrying remote controls approached the office.
In a separate incident, the district court in Karimnagar received an anonymous email stating that explosive devices had been planted in the complex and would go off at 12.05 pm.
Meanwhile, several schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, colleges in Rajasthan, the Punjab Secretariat received bomb threat e-mails on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI)