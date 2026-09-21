Court sets aside magistrate order refusing probe in Sonia Gandhi's pre-citizenship electoral entry

Special Judge Vishal Gogne quashed the magisterial court's order as "non-speaking". The order had dismissed a complaint filed by Advocate Vikas Tripathi, vice-president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association of the Rouse Avenue courts.

"The impugned order suffers from a manifest error in law on account of non-compliance with Section 175(3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), inter alia, not hearing the submissions of the police officer concerned and non-calling of a status report from the police station concerned," the judge said.

He said the "non-speaking" nature of the order was evident as the magistrate did not consider the twin options under law; directing registration of FIR or alternatively, conducting proceedings under BNSS.

The judge said that the magistrate, instead of considering the core aspect of whether the complaint disclosed commission of a cognisable offence, digressed towards the issue of citizenship.