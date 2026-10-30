Court not entrusted to pass any moral judgment on free choice of adults: SC

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said criminal law cannot be used as munitions to settle personal scores, exact revenge or coerce an individual to act in any particular way.

"It is trite to reiterate at this stage that this court has not been entrusted to pass moral judgment on the varying exercises of free choice, autonomy and agency by individuals in the country. Adult men and women may freely make decisions that are wise or unwise, prudent or reckless and considerate or callous," it said.

The bench said, "These decisions would necessarily be accompanied by consequences, perhaps in the form of undesirable outcomes or unexpected possibilities, some even deeply hurtful. None of this would, however, transform these decisions and their resulting circumstances automatically into criminal offences requiring the intervention of the State apparatus."

The top court, which discharged a Kerala-based man of charges of rape and cheating, said the society and courts must discourage the weaponisation of criminal law in the aftermath of an emotional discord between two consenting adults.