Couple, 3 children found dead in Greater Noida; food poisoning suspected

According to police, Mahesh (37), his wife Lalita (35), their daughter Mishti (7), and sons Laddu (11) and Sakshat (3) were found dead at Nagla Shri Padam village on Saturday morning.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of food poisoning, they said. The family had consumed noodles for dinner the previous night, according to locals and Mahesh's mother.

Following the incident, forensic officials and a team from the Food Safety Department reached the spot to collect evidence and samples.