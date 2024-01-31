Country touching new heights of progress: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country is touching new heights of progress and asserted that its journey of "inclusive and all-round" development will continue with people's blessings.

In his remarks ahead of Parliament's Budget Session, Modi also slammed those opposition MPs who "habitually" disrupt proceedings.

"Those habitual of creating disturbances, those who disrobe democratic values, all such honourable MPs must certainly introspect in this last session of Parliament of what they have done in the last ten years," the prime minister said.

"I am of the firm belief that the country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress ... the country is experiencing all-round and inclusive development," he said.

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full-fledged budget after the new government is formed," Modi said.

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last of the present Lok Sabha, begins on Wednesday with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting