“Country is under significant threat”: D Raja

KARNATAKA: Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja who was part of the Opposition meeting held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday said the country is under "significant threat" since there are many important issues. "Around 26 parties were present in the meeting. We discussed several issues of public importance. We have arrived at a joint decision to fight the BJP together. All parties are now under the banner of 'INDIA'. There are several lined-up proposals like making a coordination committee. We believe that the country is under significant threat. There are many important issues like unemployment, inflation, women's security and more. They need to be addressed urgently," D Raja said while talking to the reporters here.

Notably, in the meeting, it was decided to name the Opposition alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). "Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). Everybody has agreed upon this, and the resolution for the name was passed unanimously," Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, dared the NDA to challenge INDIA. "NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?" she said.

The second and concluding day of the opposition unity meeting in Bengaluru was held, with 26 like-minded parties closing ranks with a common aim of taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the next year's Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is holding a meeting of 38 parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the national capital on Tuesday.