Country giving emphasis to economic empowerment of women: President Murmu

"I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society," the President said.

"On the eve of Independence Day, I join my fellow citizens in paying grateful tribute to the known and unknown freedom fighters whose sacrifices have made it possible for India to regain its rightful place in the comity of nations," Droupadi Murmu said in her address to the nation. Speaking about the sacrifice of women freedom fighters, Droupadi Murmu said, "Great women freedom fighters like Matangini Hazra and Kanaklata Baruah laid down their lives for Bharat-Mata."

Kanaklata Barua was a freedom fighter from Assam who was only 17 years when she was shot by the British police force when she tried to hoist the Tricolour at the Gohpur police station. On the contribution of Kasturba Gandhi, President Murmu said, "Maa Kasturba matched the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi every step of the way on the difficult path of Satyagraha."

"Many great women leaders like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf-Ali and Sucheta Kriplani had set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women, to serve the nation and the society with self-confidence," Droupadi Murmu added. The President said that women are contributing in every field of development and have made their place in many fields in which their participation was unimaginable decades ago.

"I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle," Droupadi Murmu said.