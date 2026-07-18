Sriharikota: India's first private orbital rocket Vikram-1 lifts off after brief launch delay

After its initial journey of a little short of 16 minutes, Vikram-1 is expected to place the payloads, both domestic and foreign, into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 450 km with an inclination of 60 degrees.

Vikram-1, named after the legendary Vikram Sarabhai who is often regarded as the Father of India's space programme, is built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

The rocket is carrying payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE, along with an artwork titled 'Cosmic Bloom'.