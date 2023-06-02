Coromandel express derailment: Spl helpdesk set up at Chennai Central

CHENNAI: Following the horrific train derailment in Odisha's Balasore, a special helpdesk has been set up at the Dr MGR Chennai Central station to provide assistance regarding the mishap.

According to an announcement of the Southern Railways, helplines for the helpdesk and Chennai Control Office have been announced. For any assistance needed regarding the accident the following numbers can be contacted - 044-25330952, 044-25330953 & 044-25354771.





On Friday evening, Coromandel Express bound to Chennai was derailed at the Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore. While the number of injured is seeing an exponential rise within a few hours, many are feared dead though official number of casualties is not out yet.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal governments are sending special teams to assess the situation and provide possible help.