Cornea launches 110-inch interactive flat panel for Rs 11 lakh in India

NEW DELHI: Interactive display technology player Cornea on Tuesday unveiled its new 110-inch panel for Rs 1,099,999 which is touted as the largest in India.

Powered by Quad Core A55 processor, the interactive flat panel is available for order on Cornea’s website, Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

“This advanced touchscreen revolutionises presentations and teamwork, fostering innovative collaboration. A game-changer for educators and professionals across India, it's set to redefine the way we share and interact with ideas,” said Ankit Garg, Director at Cornea.

The panel can be integrated with smart office systems and comes equipped with voice control functionalities, ensuring ease of use during presentations, conferences, and other professional settings.

It offers 4K Ultra HD Display, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage a dust-proof display, immersive sound and voice control.

The interactive flat panel is designed to enhance educational and corporate environments by providing a premium viewing experience with its ultra-high-definition resolution, vibrant colours, and high contrast ratio, said the company.