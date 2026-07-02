Cops take Siya to Pune site where Ketan's 'murder plot' was rehearsed

Following the alleged murder, Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested and have been remanded in police custody till July 3.

"Investigation has revealed that Siya and Chetan had rehearsed at an open space near a club in Lullanagar how to push Ketan off the cliff at Lohagad Fort. Today, Siya was taken to the spot, where she identified the place where they had allegedly carried out the rehearsal," a Pune Rural Police official said.

During the house panchnama, the police recovered the clothes Goyal had allegedly worn on the day of the incident at Lohagad Fort, the official said.

According to police, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly eliminated Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship.