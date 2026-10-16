Cops at Dipke's Delhi residence ahead of CJP march, serve notice barring him from holding protest

The notice comes as the police have deployed more than 6,000 personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising 100 personnel, in the New Delhi area to prevent any law and order situation.

The CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march is scheduled to be held at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm.

Police have not granted permission for the march, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which bar mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

They have offered to facilitate a select group of protesters to wave the national flag at an alternative location.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday for administrative reasons.

According to a copy of the notice accessed by PTI, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Connaught Place issued it under the subject, "Regarding proposed unlawful assembly/demonstration at Connaught Place on October 16".

The notice stated that it was issued in furtherance of directions of the Delhi High Court, referring to Dipke's public statements and social media calls asking people to assemble at Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 without obtaining lawful permission.

Describing Connaught Place as a busy commercial hub comprising concentric circles connected by radial roads, with limited entry and exit points, the notice stated that a crowd gathering in one circle could quickly obstruct the others, making dispersal and emergency evacuation difficult.

The area houses a dense concentration of showrooms, restaurants, hotels, banks, offices and street vendors. Any disruption, particularly during evening and weekend hours and the peak festival season, would directly affect the livelihoods of traders and their employees, the notice said.

"Over 15 lakh traders and their employees depend on its peaceful and orderly functioning for the exercise of their fundamental right," it read.