Warning that transformative measures for global warming and climate change are now imperative, he said the finance and investment COP31 has pledged so far are insufficient and "not even close to one-tenth of the damages we face each year".

"As a scientist, I am concerned. India is surrounded on three sides by a warming ocean, which is triggering multiple cyclones. This year alone we have had three cyclones in the post-monsoon season. The Himalayan glaciers are melting and we saw what happened in Tibet and Nepal. Extreme weather events are piling up and these are fast-moving events that we are often unable to predict," Koll said.

"The US is no longer taking part in these negotiations (at COPs), but whether it is the US, Europe, Russia, China, or India, we all need to collectively reduce emissions. That is the only way," he added.

Koll further said that India has the potential to play a huge role in scaling up investment, monitoring changes, building early warning systems, and financing research and development across the region.