"Coordination between development and heritage is the identity of PM Modi": Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continuous development of infrastructure, saying that the number of Highways and airports doubled in India after 2014. Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath said, "India is the world's biggest democracy. For the first time in the country, it is being seen that we live with democratic values for the service of the public, and development work is done. The wonderful coordination between development and heritage is the identity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The work done towards this is wonderful."

Elaborating on the work done by PM Modi in the past years, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "The issue on which we get good support from the public is infrastructure - the number of highways has almost doubled...Till 2014, there were only 74 airports but now, the country has more than 150 airports...Today there are 22 AIIMS in the country...Ending a 500-year-old wait, Ram Lalla is now placed at Ram Temple in Ayodhya...Today, 5 lakh people devotees are coming here at once but there are no problems...The public supports these issues." "During the Congress rule, there was only one AIIMS while Atal Bihari Vajpayee has laid the foundation stone of 6 AIIMS. Now, the number of AIIMS has increased from 7 to 22 under the PM-led NDA government. Likewise, IIT, IIM, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), One District, One Medical College, and tap water to every household has become a foundation stone for developed India," he further said.

The CM said, "Earlier, not even 50 people were able to worship in Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi but now 50,000 people can worship in the temple. Similarly, 5 lakh devotees can offer prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya without any problem." Expressing confidence in winning by majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Aditynath said, "I believe that this support will transform into blessings to form the government under the leadership of PM Modi with an absolute majority." Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phase 1 was held on April 19 on eight seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.