    PTI|25 July 2025 11:22 AM IST
    Soumya rape-murder case convict caught hours after escaping Kannur jail
    KANNUR:Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence in the sensational 2011 Soumya murder case, who escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Jail on Friday morning was nabbed by police several hours later.

    The convict, who does not have a left hand, was caught from near a derelict building at Thalap within the Kannur city limits, according to visuals on TV channels.

    As per news reports, he was hiding inside a well near the building.

    Soumya, a 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered allegedly by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on 1 February 2011.

    Govindachamy was convicted of the brutal killing of Soumya, who was attacked while travelling alone on a passenger train.

    The case shocked the nation and sparked widespread debate over women's safety on public transport.

