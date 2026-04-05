Convict assaults, threatens jail staff at Thane prison; booked

THANE: A convict serving a life term allegedly assaulted and threatened a jail constable in Maharashtra's Thane district after he was denied an unauthorised meeting with his brother in the premises of a court, police said on Sunday.
A case has been registered against Avinash Jadhav, who is serving time at the Thane central jail, under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident that occurred on April 2, an official said.
He said the victim, a 42-year-old jail constable, was supervising a group of undertrials and convicts returning to the facility from court when Jadhav assaulted and threatened him at the prison entrance.
Jadhav was reportedly livid over an encounter earlier that day at the sessions court in Mumbai, he said.
"According to the complaint, Jadhav had been angry as the constable had prevented his brother from approaching him to hand over an item and instructed him to stay away," the official said.
He said that the accused created a ruckus, yelling at the jail staff and intimidating the on-duty personnel.