Convict assaults, threatens jail staff at Thane prison; booked

A case has been registered against Avinash Jadhav, who is serving time at the Thane central jail, under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident that occurred on April 2, an official said.

He said the victim, a 42-year-old jail constable, was supervising a group of undertrials and convicts returning to the facility from court when Jadhav assaulted and threatened him at the prison entrance.