'Contribution from Telangana people in India's history has always been great'

WARANGAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various infrastructure development projects worth Rs 6100 crore in Warangal and lauded the people of Telangana for their "great contribution" in the history of India.

"The State of Telangana may be a new one. But the contribution of Telangana and its people in the history of India has always been great," PM Modi said after laying the foundation stones of various projects.

"Today when India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, the role of the people of the Telangana has been great," PM Modi said while adressing the rally.

"Under such a situation, when the world is coming ahead to invest in India...there is excitement about a rising India...There are infinite opportunities for the people of Telangana," PM further said. "Today's Naya Bharat is being represented by a 'Young India'. This Bharat is full of energy", he said.

"We have to use every second of this golden period. Any part of india should not lag behind in the rapid pace of development," PM Modi said. PM Modi was greeted with "Bharat Maata ki ji, and "Vande Mataram slogans" before his address.

From Warangal, PM Modi will travel to Bikaner in Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore, a PMO statement earlier informed.

The statement further added that PM will dedicate to the nation a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor and phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor.

The statement further added that the PM will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner Railway station.

PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four states including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8. Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the states are going to polls later this year.