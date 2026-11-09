Contractor appears before Ker Vigilance in probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Sajan alleged that the statement of the then Chief Commercial Manager of the company involved in the project had initially indicated Kumar's involvement in it. However, he claimed that the official was summoned again four months later and threatened with difficulties in clearing his bills unless Kumar's name was removed from the statement.

He alleged that the second statement was recorded under pressure, resulting in Kumar's name being dropped.

Sajan said documentary evidence was available in this regard and expressed hope that the VACB would examine these aspects as part of the current probe.

Recently, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had ordered an inquiry into alleged corruption in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), undertaken in 2006 when Kumar was serving as the PWD secretary.

The KSTP had undertaken a World Bank-funded project worth Rs 215 crore in 2006 to reconstruct the MC Road stretch from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram.

PATI-BEL, a joint venture between a Malaysian firm and Bhageeratha Engineering, was awarded the contract.

A Malaysian company carried out the work. Its project engineer, Lee See Been, allegedly raised several complaints during construction before returning to Malaysia, where he died by suicide.

Though an investigation was conducted in 2006, it did not progress further as Been had died in Malaysia and Kumar had moved to New Delhi on central deputation.

The investigation against Kumar has been launched at a time when Congress and other opposition parties are carrying out protests against the CEC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kumar is yet to react to the investigation and the allegations against him.