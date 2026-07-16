Consumer forum pulls up dealer for selling non-E20-compliant car, orders replacement

The commission, in its July 14 order, held respondents (Maruti Suzuki and the dealer) committed deficiency in service and indulged in unfair trade practice by refusing to take back the defective vehicle and provide a new vehicle of the same model equipped with an E20-compatible engine.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Additional Bench, Raipur, also directed that if the replacement vehicle was not provided within 45 days, the dealer and the manufacturer must refund Rs 20.50 lakh paid by the complainant towards the vehicle, registration and insurance, besides paying compensation and litigation costs.

The order was passed by Commission Chairman Prashant Kundu and member Dr Anand Varghese on a complaint filed by Raipur-based doctor Premraj Debta.