On Tuesday, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Tiruparankundram, and not at the stone pillar on the hill as directed by the top court.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told the press that the State government did not implement the Supreme Court's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp, subject to certain conditions, on November 24.

"I want to bring to your notice the biggest contempt for constitutional authority being committed by the INDIA alliance's Tamil Nadu government, in utter disregard of India's eternal culture," the MP said.