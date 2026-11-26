NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday targeted the INDIA alliance and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Tiruparankundram 'Deepathoon' row, accusing the TVK-led State government of defying the Supreme Court's directions and showing contempt for the Constitution.
On Tuesday, the annual Karthigai Deepam was lit only at its customary Uchipillayar mandapam at Tiruparankundram, and not at the stone pillar on the hill as directed by the top court.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told the press that the State government did not implement the Supreme Court's order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp, subject to certain conditions, on November 24.
"I want to bring to your notice the biggest contempt for constitutional authority being committed by the INDIA alliance's Tamil Nadu government, in utter disregard of India's eternal culture," the MP said.
Targeting the INDIA bloc, Congress and Gandhi, Trivedi said, "You always try to keep the Constitution in your pocket, but now you are not ready to uphold a judgment delivered by the Supreme Court, which is the custodian of
This is the biggest and most dastardly example of contempt for the Constitution by the so-called selfproclaimed pioneers of the constitutional defence the Constitution," he said.
He alleged that the incident reflected the alliance's "dangerous ideology and desire to eradicate Sanatan Dharma".