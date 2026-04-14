Constitution amendment bill aimed at winning 2029 polls, Oppn must reject 'political move': Sibal

Sibal said if the government really cares about giving 33 per cent reservation to women, it must bring a bill to reserve women's seats in the existing 543 seats in Lok Sabha.

"The BJP does not do anything without a political objective. They would not bring a bill until it politically benefits them.The 106th Constitution Amendment Bill introduced 334-A which states that the women's reservation law would be implemented after 2026 following the Census and delimitation," Sibal said, adding that this was unanimously passed in Parliament.

"Now they have decided to amend that. They are not saying what change they want. They decided in 2023 that it would be done after Census and delimitation. Now they say that they want it changed," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.