“Conspiracy by Pakistan”: Sarabjit Singh’s daughter on death of his killer, Amir Sarfaraz

PAKISTAN: The daughter of Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Pakistan, Swapandeep Kaur has alleged “conspiracy” of the Pakistani government behind the death of her father’s killer Amir Sarfaraz Tamba stating that “this is not justice.”

Speaking with ANI, she stated that her family has sought a trial to find out that why her father Sarabjit Singh was killed in Pakistan.

Swapandeep Kaur has said that the murder of Tamba, one of the accused who killed her father, could be a “conspiracy” of the Pakistani government.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur, however, said that justice would have prevailed if Pakistan had been exposed, rather than the killing of one of the prepators.

“One of those who killed my father in jail has been killed. It is the result of his own deeds. But I also think that this is a conspiracy of the Pakistani government. It is possible that the slain person knew some secrets that they wanted to conceal. It was the Pakistani government and their agencies which plotted the murder of my father,” she said.

“If three or four people were involved in my father’s murder, then this is them (Pakistan government) covering it up by killing that man (Tamba) to conceal the conspiracy that took place at that time,” Kaur said. “We really wanted to raise the issue of my father’s murder at the international level to know how he was killed in a high security jail,” she added.

Tamba, an accused in murder of Sarabjit Singh and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore yesterday.

Tamba succumbed to his injuries after two suspects on a motorcycle entered his residence in Lahore’s Islampura area and fired four bullets at him.

Sarfaraz has died due to excessive bleeding at a hospital, Samaa TV reported, citing hospital sources.

The family claimed that he had been receiving threats for some time. According to the family, two unidentified motorcyclists entered the house and opened fire on him.

Police sources said that Sarfaraz was shot twice in the chest and twice in the legs. The law enforcement agencies have taken the body into custody and launched an investigation, Samaa TV reported.

According to police, he was gunned down in Islampura’s Ganga Street area after two suspects on a motorcycle entered

Tamba’s residence and opened fire on him.Police said he was taken to the hospital for treatment as forces reached the site of the incident. The area was cordoned off to conduct the search for the attackers, whose identities are still unknown.

A case of the attack on Tamba has been lodged under murder provisions in Islampura police station on the complaint filed by his brother Junaid Sarfaraz, according to police. The case was registered under the murder provisions.

Sarabjit Singh was a farmer from Bhikhiwind town in Punjab, who used to live near the India-Pakistan border, and who mistakenly crossed the border while he was drunk. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 1991.

Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 22 years and after that, he was beaten up by his inmates and was taken to the hospital. Singh was declared dead by doctors at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him on the jail premises in 2013.

In December 2018, the Lahore District and Sessions Court had acquitted Tamba and co-accused Mudassar of all charges in the case of the killing of Sarabjit Singh in captivity, Samaa TV reported. The court had cited a lack of evidence as the reason for the acquittal.