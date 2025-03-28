Cong's Karti Chidambaram meets PM Modi, flags safety concerns posed by stray dogs

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and raised the issue of growing health and safety concerns posed by stray dogs.

During the meeting, Chidambaram suggested establishing a National Task Force to provide a holistic, humane and scientific solution while working closely with local bodies.

"Met the Prime Minister today in his Parliament House office to bring to his notice the growing health & safety concerns posed by stray dogs. India is home to one of the largest stray dog populations globally, with over 6.2 crore stray dogs," the Congress MP from Sivaganga, who is the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, said in his post on X.

India is also endemic for rabies, responsible for 36% of the world's rabies-related deaths, he said.

Despite the introduction of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, the implementation has been ineffective, Chidambaram said.

"I raised concerns about the inadequacy of the current system, where local bodies lack the resources, funding and technology to tackle this issue effectively. It's clear that urgent action is required," the Congress leader said.

"I suggested establishing a National Task Force to provide a holistic, humane and scientific solution while working closely with local bodies. Additionally, dedicated shelter houses and a long-term plan must be in place to address this challenge," he said.