Congress Working Committee meeting to be held tomorrow in Hyderabad

RANGAREDDY: The newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first meeting in poll-bound Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday.

Congress President Mallikharjun Kharge will be chairing the highest decision-making body of the party to discuss the party strategy for the upcoming assembly election in the five states.

Senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and CWC members will attend the CWC meeting.

Informing about the details of the CWC meeting at a press conference, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "Tomorrow we will hold the first CWC (Congress Working Committee meeting) in Hyderabad in which the preparations for the upcoming elections will be discussed. We have invited 90 people, out of which 84 people will attend."

"Congress president will preside over the CWC meeting. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be there. Our 4 chief ministers will also attend the meeting," he said. Exuding confidence that the meeting is going to be a game changer in Telangana politics, KC Venugopal said," We will discuss the upcoming elections of the 5 states.We will surely form government in five states including Telangana. The meeting is going to be a game changer in Telangana politics. We will launch six guarantees to the people of Telangana and we will fulfil them within a month after coming to power."

He further informed that the extended CWC meeting will also be held. Moreover, a public rally will be organised on September 17. "We invited 159 people and 149 people will attend the extended CWC meeting on September 17.

We will organise a 'Vijayaberi public meeting ' on the same day. On September 18, our leaders apart from MPs will go to all Assembly constituencies," he said.

After the rally on the same evening, the Congress president will flag off the cavalcades of CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and others to 119 Assembly constituencies of Telangana.

KC Venugopal said that the BJP is the principal enemy of the grand old party in politics and KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi is supporting anti-democratic laws in the Parliament. "Certainly, we had past experience. Our fight is with PM Narendra Modi. Our principal enemy in politics is the BJP and their ideology. They (KCR's party BRS) support anti-democratic laws in the Parliament, Venugopal said during a press conference in Rangareddy.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The Telangana election will serve as a litmus test for the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will also go to polls later this year.