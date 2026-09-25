Congress workers take out march in Patna, seek CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from reaching the poll panel office.

During the around half-kilometre march, party workers raised slogans against Kumar, demanding his resignation and claiming that the Election Commission was "compromised".

Police personnel were deployed at strength in view of the march. "To prevent them from proceeding further, police used water cannons," said a senior police officer.

Talking to reporters, Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram said, "It is clear that the EC is compromised. It's working on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Our party's stand is clear: CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign."

The Congress has alleged that Gen Z was being targeted for exclusion and pressed for its demand that Chief Election Commissioner Kumar must resign immediately.

It took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by recalling that Rajiv Gandhi in 1988 reduced the minimum age for voting from 21 to 18 years, and said one PM gave Gen Z the vote, the other is determined to "snatch it away through underhand means".