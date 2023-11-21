Congress will provide Maratha reservation on basis of caste census: Nana Patole

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday said that the grand old party will provide Maratha reservations in the state on the basis of the caste census if the party is voted to power.

"If our government comes to power in Maharashtra, we will provide Maratha reservations on the basis of caste census," Nana Patole said while addressing a press conference.

He alleged that the Central and Maharashtra governments are not willing to address these issues.

"If Congress is voted to power in the Centre and Maharashtra, we will definitely solve these pending issues. Our leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census is in line with our resolve to get to the root of these issues and come up with a solution," he added.

The Maharashtra Congress chief also accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being indifferent to farmers who lost their crops to erratic rains.

"Industrial investment in the state is on the decline. Every time Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Maharashtra, he takes away some investment opportunity for Gujarat, which has affected state government revenue," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category.