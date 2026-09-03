Congress terminates ties with Raijor Dal in Assam, cites breach of 'alliance ethics'

The decision, taken on the direction of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, came into immediate effect, the party said in a statement.

A circular to this effect, signed by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah, was issued on Wednesday, it said.

The Congress said it had forged an electoral alliance with pan-India Left parties and several regional outfits, including Raijor Dal, ahead of the previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with the objective of presenting a united opposition against "communal forces".

"However, for a majority of this period, the leadership of Raijor Dal continuously engaged in malicious propaganda and character assassination against the Congress party, violating the norms and decorum of the coalition," it alleged.

"On multiple occasions, the Raijor Dal leadership made baseless, unwarranted and derogatory remarks against leaders of other constituent parties within the opposition alliance, repeatedly undermining the fundamental ethics of the alliance," it alleged.

In light of such conduct, violating alliance ethics, the Congress said it is no longer viable to sustain political ties with Raijor Dal.

"The party affirmed that despite severing this alliance, the Indian National Congress remains steadfast in its commitments. It reiterated its resolve to continue raising pressing public issues and to hold the incumbent BJP government strictly accountable for its anti-people actions, unjust policies, and misgovernance," the statement said.