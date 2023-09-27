Congress takes on BJP for fresh violence in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed grief over the deaths of two youths in Manipur and demanded strict action against the culprits. "The Congress party expresses condolences over the deaths of these two students. We want the culprits to be arrested as soon as possible. We want the government to take strong action against them,” he told ANI.

Two students were alleged to have been "kidnapped and killed" in Manipur. The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6. Extending his support to the Manipur people, Gogoi said, “Students have come to the streets and are protesting against the "kidnapping and killing" of two students.

The Congress party understands the pain and anger of students in Manipur, and we are with them." “Manipur is not a part of our country; Manipur is our country. Manipur is India; India is Manipur. And the pain and horror that has happened in Manipur is the pain and horror that is making the whole of India happy today,” he said.

Gogoi further condemned the action of the police department, saying, “At this time, when the citizens of Manipur are protesting against the government, police personnel are lathi-charged, and tear gas and noise bombs are being used by the government. This is the aggression that the government has used to stop the citizens of Manipur. The Congress party has condemned his aggression.

He further targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “The violence started in Manipur almost 5 months ago, on May 3, 2023, and it has been 5 months since the violence started in Manipur, but till today, Prime Minister Modi has not visited Manipur. Maybe Manipur is not there for him.”

A Central Bureau of Investigation team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, reached Imphal in a special flight earlier today to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of two students, sources said. The two boys had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).