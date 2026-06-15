Congress slams PM Modi's 'blind devotion to Israel', says national interest demands greater balance

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the news that the US and Iran will be signing an agreement on June 19 in Geneva to halt hostilities in West Asia is to be welcomed, even though the full details are yet to be made public officially.

"There is universal hope that the two countries (as also Israel) will abide by the accord -- even though it is of an interim nature -- and that the accord will lead to a more permanent normalization," Ramesh said on X.