Congress slams Pinarayi Vijayan over 'double stand' on CAA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D.Satheesan on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to come clean on his on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“He says CAA will not be implemented in Kerala but at the same time he has not released people arrested against CAA in 2019. Despite numerous assurances, the cases have not been withdrawn. It is clear that Vijayan is standing with the people who support the implementation of CAA,” Satheesan said.

He said that the police have also registered cases against Congress workers who protested on Monday following the announcement.

In 2019, Kerala witnessed huge protests against the implementation of CAA.

A record 831 cases were registered by the Kerala Police against those who took to the streets protesting against the CAA.

Of these, just 134 cases have only been withdrawn and the Congress-led opposition on a few occasions both inside and outside the state assembly had also raised the issue.

“We are very clear and we have all along opposed CAA. We will continue our protests more strongly and the details of the protests will be made public after our party meeting on Wednesday,” added Satheesan.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) youth wing of the CPI-M on Tuesday said it will move the Supreme Court against Central government's decision to enforce CAA.

Meanwhile, various political parties took to the streets to protest against the move of the Centre.

However, State BJP president K.Surendran said it’s foolish of the Vijayan government to say that the CAA won’t be implemented in the state.

“This is nothing but an election gimmick to please the Muslim community. What does Vijayan think, does he think that Kerala state is a dowry which he got? It’s foolish to say that Kerala will not implement CAA,” said Surendran.