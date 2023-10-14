Congress slams BRS over student's suicide, says youngsters will unseat it

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday flayed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana after a 23-year-old woman student committed suicide in the state allegedly over repeated postponement and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission exams.



Thousands of young aspirants in the state are frustrated and enraged due to the rank apathy of the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government in conducting examinations and the youngsters are sure to oust it from power, he added.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "Shocked and deeply anguished by the suicide of a 23-year-old girl student in Telangana, who reportedly took the drastic step to end her life due to repeated postponements and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Exams."

He added that in this hour of grief and anger, "our heart goes out to the family of Marri Pravallika".

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi also took on the BRS government and asserted that this is not suicide but murder of the dreams of the youth, their hopes and aspirations. If voted to power, the Congress government will release the job calendar, reorganise TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year - this is a guarantee, he added.

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said, "The news of suicide of a student in Hyderabad yesterday is extremely sad. This is not suicide, this is murder – of the dreams of the youth, their hopes and aspirations. The youth of Telangana today is completely devastated by unemployment. In the last 10 years, the BJP Relative Committee - BRS and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence."

"The Congress government in Telangana will release the job calendar, reorganise TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year - this is a guarantee," the Congress leader added.

Elections for the 119-member Assembly is due on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing to form a government in the state for the first time after its formation in 2014.

It has been campaigning very aggressively in the state and has been accusing the BRS government of indulging in corruption.